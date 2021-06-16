|
Stackline raises USD 130 mln

Wednesday 16 June 2021 14:50 CET | News

US-based ecommerce technology provider Stackline has announced that it has raised USD 130 million in funding from private equity firm TA Associates.

The funds come on top of a USD 50 million investment from Goldman Sachs’ growth equity team from November 2020, and will be used to create new products, pursue foreign markets, and look ahead to an IPO.

Stackline’s solutions provide retailers and brands with intelligence and benchmarking that track metrics such as market share, pricing, sales, and profitability. Furthermore, the company also provides inventory management, automated ad campaign management, and performance tracking.

The company’s clients include HP, Starbucks, Mondelez, Levi’s, General Mills, Sony, Google, Philips, and Nestle.


More: Link


Keywords: funding, investment, ecommerce
Categories: Payments & Commerce | Ecommerce
Countries: United States
