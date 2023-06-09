Stackline launches Universal Stores

Universal Stores is a modular system that was developed to boost engagement, conversions, and purchases for retailers across major touchpoints. The new offering comes to bridge a gap in the marketing industry, as most retailers might not get the expected results from using common conversion strategies such as sending traffic to DTC websites or routing media campaigns to retailer product pages.
The new solution addresses this pain point by facilitating shoppers to buy from their preferred retailers. As a result, the brands get the benefit of collecting first-party data and they can measure attribution for each purchase.
What is more, by leveraging this modular system, brands can make use of templates to create personalised landing pages, thus eliminating the budget constraints that are normally associated with creating and overseeing an online shopping experience.
Another advantage of the offering is that it enables brands to keep track of a customer's entire shopping experience, including the source for all pageviews across different social platforms.
Universal Stores is part of Stackline's Shopper OS platform. Consequently, the new offering can deliver users a series of features such as:
Access to landing page templates – The templates that it features are easy to use and they allow businesses to create engaging content and it gives them the needed tools to add QR codes to boost shopper engagement.
Measurement of attribution during the shopper journey – This feature is made possible by leveraging Stackline’s cross-channel attribution solution.
Boost in conversion rates – the multi-retailer buy box design enables shoppers to buy items via the retailers that they prefer.
Collect first-party data – the modular system makes it possible for brands to have visibility over their campaigns as well as their shoppers. The data that they get access to include contact and order details, as well as customer sources and page views.
Stackline is a retail technology provider focusing on the development of commerce tools that address the needs of large consumer brands, service firms and retailers. The company uses the first full funnel-connected commerce platform.
The Shopper OS platform was introduced as an operating system that enabled brands to foster a relationship with their customers at all points of purchase. By providing brands with access to first-party data, Stackline facilitates the delivery of tailored customer service experiences.
