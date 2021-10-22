|
Square launches two new loyalty and marketing tools for UK SMEs

Friday 22 October 2021 14:38 CET | News

US-based payment software solution provider Square has launched Square Loyalty and Square Marketing to help businesses scale and engage customers in the UK.

The two tools, Square Marketing and Square Loyalty are now available as separate subscriptions for UK businesses of all types and sises.

Square Marketing helps businesses reach customers. The tool allows businesses to create, send, and track email marketing campaigns in minutes, from one-time email blasts to personalised automations, expanding customer reach and helping sellers gain business insights with analytics. 

Businesses can also now build a loyalty programme with the launch of Square Loyalty. This new to the market tool can help turn one-time visitors into regulars and increase repeat visits. 

This double-product launch aims to further level the playing field for businesses of all types and sizes. It provides all businesses with marketing tools typically only used by big businesses. Along with the products already available to the UK, sellers like Gift Cards, Square Marketing, and Square Loyalty provide a suite of customer capability products that enable sellers to build the entire consumer lifecycle in one place.


More: Link


Keywords: Square, product launch, subscription payments, loyalty programme, merchant
Categories: Payments & Commerce | Ecommerce
Countries: United Kingdom
