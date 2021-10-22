Square launches two new loyalty and marketing tools for UK SMEs

The two tools, Square Marketing and Square Loyalty are now available as separate subscriptions for UK businesses of all types and sises.
Square Marketing helps businesses reach customers. The tool allows businesses to create, send, and track email marketing campaigns in minutes, from one-time email blasts to personalised automations, expanding customer reach and helping sellers gain business insights with analytics.
Businesses can also now build a loyalty programme with the launch of Square Loyalty. This new to the market tool can help turn one-time visitors into regulars and increase repeat visits.
This double-product launch aims to further level the playing field for businesses of all types and sizes. It provides all businesses with marketing tools typically only used by big businesses. Along with the products already available to the UK, sellers like Gift Cards, Square Marketing, and Square Loyalty provide a suite of customer capability products that enable sellers to build the entire consumer lifecycle in one place.
Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.
Subscribe now
We welcome comments that add value to the discussion. We attempt to block comments that use offensive language or appear to be spam, and our editors frequently review the comments to ensure they are appropriate. If you see a comment that you believe is inappropriate to the discussion, you can bring it to our attention by using the report abuse links. As the comments are written and submitted by visitors of the The Paypers website, they in no way represent the opinion of The Paypers.
The Paypers is the Netherlands-based leading independent source of news and intelligence for professionals in the global payment community.
The Paypers provides a wide range of news and analysis products aimed at keeping the ecommerce, fintech, and payment professionals informed about latest developments in the industry.
tp:news
tp:research
tp:events
The Paypers
Prinsengracht 777e
1017 JZ Amsterdam
The Netherlands
Telephone: +31 20 658 0652
© 2021 The Paypers BV. All rights reserved.
No part of this site can be reproduced without explicit permission of The Paypers(V2.7).
Privacy Policy
Cookie Statement
Terms and Conditions