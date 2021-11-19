|
Square launches Photo Studio app

Friday 19 November 2021

US-based software solution provider Square has announced its new Photo Studio app which helps sellers take photos and sync them directly to a square item catalogue or online store.

With the Square Photo Studio app, a seller can add images to their product pages on-the-go and through their phone, without the need of a professional photo studio.

The Square Photo Studio app provides easy-to-follow prompts to take photos, automatically isolates the product from the background, and then allows users to choose stylised scenes that include new backgrounds, shadows, and colours. From there, a seller can quickly and easily connect those images to items in their Square catalogue, or create a new item entirely and immediately start selling.

The app isn’t just limited to Square sellers. Anyone with a product to sell can take a photo, style that photo, and sell with a Square Online Checkout link.


Keywords: ecommerce, product launch, Square, retail, merchant
Categories: Payments & Commerce | Ecommerce
Countries: United States
