Spotii expands to Saudi Arabia

Monday 16 November 2020 15:43 CET | News

Spotii, a UAE-based payment service for retailers, now offers a buy-now-pay-later option to online shoppers in Saudi Arabia. 

Spotii aims to help brands make their product offerings more attainable for its consumers. Via the service, merchants receive payment upfront, but consumers can spread the cost of a purchase over four equal instalments. The benefits to retail business include full upfront payment for their sales, larger basket sizes, improved conversion rates, and fewer refunds.

The company informed that they are planning to expand to other markets outside of the UAE and Saudi Arabia.

Merchants can sign up on Spotii’s website, after which, the service will be listed as a payment option when customers get to the checkout page.


More: Link


Keywords: Spotii, UAE, Saudi Arabia, expansion, buy-now-pay-later, retailers, merchants
Categories: Payments & Commerce | Ecommerce
Countries: Saudi Arabia
