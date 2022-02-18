Sokin to launch singular metaverse for ecommerce

The company will launch a metaverse community designed to process full ecommerce transactions that will consist of a 3D ecosystem of retailers and brands and will allow customers to interact, communicate, transact, and shop in a virtual ecommerce world. Clients are expected to make purchases through Sokin’s peer-to-peer mobile app integrated with the metaverse.
The metaverse ecommerce community has continued to grow and it is estimated that it will surpass USD 40 billion by 2025. Luxury retailers like Adidas, Gucci, Prada, Burberry, and Balenciaga already released NFTs that people can purchase and wear in the metaverse, and it is expected that many other brands and retailers worldwide will soon pick up the trend.
