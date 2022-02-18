|
News

Sokin to launch singular metaverse for ecommerce

Friday 18 February 2022 13:04 CET | News

UK-based financial service provider Sokin has announced it will enable full ecommerce payments in the metaverse, allowing businesses to boost their sales by switching from physical stores to the virtual world.

The company will launch a metaverse community designed to process full ecommerce transactions that will consist of a 3D ecosystem of retailers and brands and will allow customers to interact, communicate, transact, and shop in a virtual ecommerce world. Clients are expected to make purchases through Sokin’s peer-to-peer mobile app integrated with the metaverse.

The metaverse ecommerce community has continued to grow and it is estimated that it will surpass USD 40 billion by 2025. Luxury retailers like Adidas, Gucci, Prada, Burberry, and Balenciaga already released NFTs that people can purchase and wear in the metaverse, and it is expected that many other brands and retailers worldwide will soon pick up the trend.  


