|
|
|
|
|
|
Subscribe
News

Snapchat acquires fashion recommendation app Screenshop to expand its ecommerce efforts

Friday 9 April 2021 13:36 CET | News

Snapchat has acquired Screenshop, an app that scans your photos to identify your desired style choices, then provides clothing recommendations based on those findings.

According to Social Media Today, Snapchat plans to incorporate Screenshop into its broader, AR-integrated ecommerce efforts, which have been gaining momentum of late. 

The company's new Screenshop process will involve the app scanning the images saved to your Memories, in order to then highlight relevant products that may be of interest. 

Furthermore, Snapchat will add the tool into its shopping integrations, which has already seen Snap develop new Bitmoji fashion products to boost branding efforts, and AR try-on tools for make-up and shoes. However, Snapchat didn't make and offcial announcement regarding this integration yet.


More: Link


Free Headlines in your E-mail

Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.

Subscribe now

Keywords: Snapchat, acquisition, social commerce, ecommerce
Categories: Payments & Commerce | Ecommerce
Countries: World
This article is part of category

Payments & Commerce

::: more





Industry Events

Free Headlines ::: subscribe now
RSS ::: follow ThePaypers via RSS ::: connect
LinkedIn ::: connect with ThePaypers on LinkedIn ::: connect
Twitter ::: follow ThePaypers on Twitter ::: follow
Facebook ::: like ThePaypers on Facebook ::: like