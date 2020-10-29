|
Smartmile expands its network of parcel automates in Finland and the Netherlands

Thursday 29 October 2020 15:35 CET | News

Smartmile has announced the expansion of its network of open and shared parcel automates in Finland and the Netherlands.

The company will install a total of 40 new lockers in the two countries.

Smartmile is currently working with various parcel carriers and retail partners to place its lockers at Lidl and K-Group stores in Finland and the Netherlands as well as at certain shopping centres in Finland.

The transportation of parcels to the machines is provided by DHL Parcel, DHL Express, Matkahuolto, Postnord, and DB Schenker.

The first batch of 10 automates was installed at the beginning of October 2020, completing the first phase of the expansion. Further installations will take place in November 2020.


