Singtel's Dash launches rewards programme

Singtel has rolled out the all-new Dash Rewards programme, enabling Dash users to earn points on all payments and overseas remittance to redeem rewards.
The rewards include Singtel mobile services, grocery, dining, retail, and lifestyle vouchers.
Dash Rewards is designed to add more value by allowing points to be earned with every dollar spent in-store at Dash’s 60,000 merchants islandwide, online with Dash Visa Virtual Account at global merchants, as well as with each remittance overseas, offering customers a catalogue of rewards for instant redemption.
The Dash Rewards catalogue features over 50 vouchers from some popular merchants by Dash customers. On top of Singtel mobile services such as hi! SIM Card and 1GB data vouchers, customers can look forward to rewards that support their daily lifestyles, with vouchers from supermarkets and convenience stores such as Giant, Cold Storage and 7-Eleven; transport providers like Grab and Gojek; food delivery services GrabFood and FoodPanda; retailers like Sephora, Zalora, Adidas; as well as lifestyle and entertainment partners such as Steam, Razer and more.
The Dash Rewards programme features three tiers — Silver, Gold and Platinum – with each higher tier enabling users to accumulate points at an accelerated earn rate.
