Shopify warns merchants of fraud when shopping with Prime

This could lead to stolen customer data. Shopify merchants have been using Buy with Prime since June 2022. The service allows websites to add an instant button to their sites to let them buy things quickly through Amazon Prime.
The merchants can sign up for Buy with Prime and then Amazon generates an HTML button code that they need to add to the product template. Shopify’s warning, popping up when they try to add Buy with Prime, tells merchants that the code comes with an ‘unsupported external checkout script,’ and the company says it’s not responsible for anything that happens because of that.
Company officials stated that the code snippet on one’s storefront violates Shopify’s Terms of Service. This script removes Shopify’s ability to protect one’s store against fraudulent orders, could steal customer data, and may cause customers to be charged the wrong amount.
The Shopify Terms of Service say the checkout has to happen through Shopify and that the businesses ‘agree not to work around, bypass, or circumvent any of the technical limitations of the Services, including to process orders outside Shopify’s Checkout.’
Amazon’s representatives said in response to the accusations, that they developed Buy with Prime to serve Prime members wherever they shop and enable merchants of all sizes wherever they choose to sell. They hope that all ecommerce providers will put customer experience and merchants’ success first by allowing them to take advantage of more tools.
In addition, they explained that Amazon Pay, which is backed by the fraud protection technology used on Amazon.com, is used to process payments for Buy With Prime orders. Merchants have complete control over the prices customers are charged.
The company further maintains that it protects information collected via Buy with Prime, including shopper data, in accordance with its security standards and uses this information to provide and improve Buy with Prime for merchants and shoppers.
Amazon’s method to implement Buy with Prime allowed it to support all platforms, and also not have to ask for permission from them, the report noted.
