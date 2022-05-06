|
|
|
|
|
|
Subscribe
News

Shopify to buy Deliverr for USD 2.1 bln

Friday 6 May 2022 14:35 CET | News

Shopify has planned to create an end-to-end logistic platform by combining Shopify Fulfillment Network (SFN) and Deliverr.

Deliverr’s technology augments SFN’s ability to manage merchant inventory from port to porch as it travels to the warehouse network, gets distributed across sales channels, and ultimately arrives at the consumer’s doorstep. SFN and Deliverr will support Shop Promise, a new service that offers consumers two-day and next-day delivery options.

Shopify reached an agreement to acquire Deliverr, a fulfillment technology provider, for USD 2.1 billion. Founded in 2017, Deliverr’s logistics network now delivers more than a million orders per month for thousands of merchants across the US.

With the addition of Deliverr's software, talent, data, and scale, SFN aims to become an end-to-end logistics platform that gives merchants greater control of their inventory across all sales channels. Together, SFN and Deliverr will handle all of the hard stuff so merchants can focus on running their business and providing customer experience.




More: Link


Free Headlines in your E-mail

Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.

Subscribe now

Keywords: Shopify, acquisition, delivery, ecommerce, merchants
Categories: Payments & Commerce
Companies: Deliverr, Shopify
Countries: United States
This article is part of category

Payments & Commerce

::: more

Deliverr

|

Shopify

|
Discover all the Company news on Deliverr and other articles related to Deliverr in The Paypers News, Reports, and insights on the payments and fintech industry:





Industry Events

Free Headlines ::: subscribe now
RSS ::: follow ThePaypers via RSS ::: connect
LinkedIn ::: connect with ThePaypers on LinkedIn ::: connect
Twitter ::: follow ThePaypers on Twitter ::: follow
Facebook ::: like ThePaypers on Facebook ::: like