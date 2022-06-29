Subscribe
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
News

Shopify partners with content management platform Sanity

Wednesday 29 June 2022 15:03 CET | News

Norwegian content management platform Sanity has partnered with ecommerce platform Shopify

The partnership will offer Shopify’s merchants new capabilities to improve shopping experiences through brand content. Sanity and Shopify’s partnership will also allow merchants to tell their stories, inspire their audiences, and adapt their product information, brand assets, and other content in a faster manner. 

Sanity is reportedly the first CMS partner to launch an app for Shopify’s headless commerce framework, Hydrogen, and is Shopify’s only investment in a content platform company to date, according to the ecommerce platform.

Shopify partners with Sanity

What is Sanity and how does it work?

Sanity offers a platform for structured content that counts clients such as the likes of Burger King, AT&T, Puma, and Unilever. The content management platform offers the capability of programming and shaping content data from a single source.

The Sanity Connect for Shopify app, which was rolled out in June 2022, is built to operate with Shopify’s headless commerce stack, Hydrogen and Oxygen. Retailers whi build custom storefronts on Shopify can deploy product stories with rich media, embed product content on external channels, enable 1-click ordering anywhere on a website, orchestrate promotions to email and social media, among other services.

More: Link


Free Headlines in your E-mail

Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.

Subscribe now

Keywords: partnership, ecommerce, ecommerce platform, social commerce
Categories: Payments & Commerce
Companies: Sanity, Shopify
Countries: Norway
This article is part of category

Payments & Commerce

::: more

Sanity

|

Shopify

|
Discover all the Company news on Sanity and other articles related to Sanity in The Paypers News, Reports, and insights on the payments and fintech industry:





Industry Events

Free Headlines ::: subscribe now
RSS ::: follow ThePaypers via RSS ::: connect
LinkedIn ::: connect with ThePaypers on LinkedIn ::: connect
Twitter ::: follow ThePaypers on Twitter ::: follow
Facebook ::: like ThePaypers on Facebook ::: like