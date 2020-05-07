Sections
News

Shopify launches omnichannel POS

Thursday 7 May 2020 15:53 CET | News

Canada-based ecommerce company Shopify has launched a omnichannel POS solution to merchants around the world. 

According to eSellerCafe.com, the product is a reimagined Shopify POS designed to aid merchants around the world. Moreover, businesses with brick-and-mortar locations, can use Shopify POS Pro, an advanced set of tools built specifically for retail stores.

The new Shopify POS features offline and online sales, orders, products and payments are integrated, along with in-store or curbside pickup and local delivery options, merchants can continue all, while social distancing. Additionally, business owners will be able to offer home delivery, with the ability to sell inventory available at other locations and shipping rates automatically calculated at checkout.

More: Link


Keywords: Shopify, POS, ecommerce, Shopify POS, omnichannel, Shopify POS Pro, curbside pickup, mobile checkout
Categories: Payments & Commerce | Ecommerce
Countries: World
