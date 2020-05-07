Shopify launches mobile shopping app Shop

As a result of social distancing and stay-at-home measures, customers have become more reliant on online ordering as it becomes more challenging to stay connected to their preferred brands, the company’s officials declared. Therefore, Shop offers users the ability to discover local businesses, receive relevant product recommendations from their preferred brands, check out, and track their online orders.
As stated in the press release, Shop’s features include:
Local filters: Shop’s users can locate nearby merchants to support local businesses. The app identifies businesses currently offering shipping, pick-up, and highlights return policies.
Payments and checkout: Through Shop Pay, shoppers have streamlined checkout across all brands on the app.
Transparent tracking: Due to the technology of Arrive, the order and tracking information is stored in one place. Tracking shows the status of each package and provides real-time updates.
Customised recommendations: Shop provides personalised recommendations, like new releases and deals from shoppers’ preferred brands.
