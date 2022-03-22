|
|
|
|
|
|
News

Shopify launches link-in-bio tool Linkpop to streamline social commerce

Tuesday 22 March 2022 14:54 CET | News

Ecommerce platform Shopify has announced the launch of a link-in-bio tool called Linkpop, in order to target social media influencers promoting online purchases.

Linkpop allows users to promote multiple links on a single page. The tool is designed from the start to promote shopping with as few clicks as possible, sources say. Linkpop users can promote a curated selection of Shopify products that visitors can buy directly without leaving the link-in-bio page, instead of say, clicking on a separate link that takes them to Amazon or another ecommerce site.

The tool is free for anyone to use whether or not they are a Shopify merchant. But the shoppable links are only available to Shopify merchants. By doing this, the hope is that ultimately Linkpop users will be incentivised to create a Shopify storefront, in order to get access to checkout experiences, modernretail.co states.

Shopify is a Canadian multinational ecommerce company headquartered in Ottawa, Ontario. It is also the name of its proprietary ecommerce platform for online stores and retail point-of-sale systems. The Shopify platform offers online retailers a suite of services including payments, marketing, shipping and customer engagement tools. Shopify currently has more than one million merchants.


