Shopify launches ERP service for ecommerce businesses

Friday 15 October 2021 15:04 CET | News

Canada-based ecommerce platform Shopify has announced the roll out of its first ERP programme in partnership with Microsoft and Oracle to offer tools and insights to ecommerce businesses.

The Shopify Global ERP Programme allows select ERP partners to build direct integrations into the Shopify App Store. For the first time, Shopify partners with ERP providers Microsoft, Oracle NetSuite, Infor, Acumatica, and Brightpearl.

With the new programme they will now have access to a centralised system that connects their commerce platform to key business data like financials and inventory so they can optimise operations and processes.

Through the Global ERP Program, merchants can now access a suite of certified apps directly integrated with Shopify without needing to rely on third-party implementations.

As an extension of the Shopify Plus Certified App Partner Program, the Global ERP Program supports owners in building their apps while also ensuring that that the apps meet standards of performance and user experience.


