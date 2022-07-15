Shopify introduces POS Hardware for Singapore merchants

Shopify Payments is now available for retailers selling in-person, along with a new fully integrated card reader - the WisePad 3. Retailers will now be able to accept all major payment methods however and wherever they need to, seamlessly integrated with Shopify POS.
Paired with Shopify POS, Singapore merchants can now unlock all the benefits that unified commerce with Shopify has to offer.
Shopify merchants in Singapore will be able to leverage key Shopify POS features including:
With things nearly back to normal, Singaporeans are returning to physical stores, even as they continue to do some of their shopping on marketplaces, social media platforms and mobile apps.
The only point-of-sale system that seamlessly connects to Shopify stores and helps merchants sell everywhere their customers are, Shopify POS will enable Singaporean merchants to better connect with their customers in Singapore and elsewhere.
