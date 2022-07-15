Subscribe
News

Shopify introduces POS Hardware for Singapore merchants

Friday 15 July 2022 15:02 CET | News

US-based ecommerce platform Shopify has made available Shopify POS and integrated hardware, Wisepad 3, to merchants in Singapore.

Shopify Payments is now available for retailers selling in-person, along with a new fully integrated card reader - the WisePad 3. Retailers will now be able to accept all major payment methods however and wherever they need to, seamlessly integrated with Shopify POS.

Paired with Shopify POS, Singapore merchants can now unlock all the benefits that unified commerce with Shopify has to offer.

Shopify merchants in Singapore will be able to leverage key Shopify POS features including:

  • A single backoffice that lets them manage products, payments, and customers across all the places where they sell, in store and online.

  • Checkout anywhere

  • Integrated Payments on Easy-to-use Hardware

  • Accept tap and chip transactions.

  • Acceptance of all major credit cards and mobile wallets like Apple Pay and Google Pay.

With things nearly back to normal, Singaporeans are returning to physical stores, even as they continue to do some of their shopping on marketplaces, social media platforms and mobile apps. 

The only point-of-sale system that seamlessly connects to Shopify stores and helps merchants sell everywhere their customers are, Shopify POS will enable Singaporean merchants to better connect with their customers in Singapore and elsewhere.


