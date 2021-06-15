|
Shopify expands its Shop Pay checkout service to any US merchant on Facebook or Google

Wednesday 16 June 2021 14:52 CET | News

Shopify has announced that Shop Pay checkout service will become available to any US merchant that sells on Facebook or Google.

According to the company, the service is available to merchants even if they do not use Shopify’s software to power their online stores.

Shop Pay aims to simplify the online payment process by reducing the number of fields that a customer has to fill out during the checkout process. Furthermore, the service remembers and encrypts the customer’s information, enabling shoppers to check out with one click.

According to TechCrunch, in February 2020, Shopify had expanded Shop Pay to Facebook and Instagram, in partnership with Facebook, but it only worked for existing Shopify merchants. Following this announcement, other merchants will also have the option to adopt Shop Pay for their Facebook or Google stores.


Keywords: Shopify, Facebook, merchants, ecommerce
Categories: Payments & Commerce | Ecommerce
Countries: United States
