Shopify Canada allows employees to choose between stock and cash

Friday 15 April 2022 13:38 CET | News

The Canadian division of global ecommerce platform Shopify has announced that it changes the compensation package to allow employees more flexibility.

Starting July 2022, employees can choose between cash and stock, in an attempt to attract, retain, and reward loyal workers in a highly competitive market. The change will be available across all roles and geographies, extending to a total number of over 5,800 employees. 

Currently, the price for the Canadian stock listed at NYSE is shy under USD 580 and has been declining since it hit a record high of over USD 1,681 in November 2021.

Shopify is now the second largest company in Canada by market capitalisation, at a value of over CAD 100 billion (USD 79.8 billion) and enables businesses to set up online stores and facilitate payments between shoppers and merchants.  

