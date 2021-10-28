|
|
|
|
|
|
Subscribe
News

Shopify and Mailchimp team up for an ecommerce boost

Thursday 28 October 2021 15:06 CET | News

Canada-based ecommerce platform Shopify has partnered with Mailchimp to offer merchants a new way to connect email marketing software with the ecommerce platform.

Both existing and new users of Shopify and Mailchimp will be able to link their accounts through a direct connection, eliminating the need for third-party tools and manual data transfers. This new direct connection will assist businesses’ customers in driving demand ahead of the 2021 holiday shopping season.

Merchants will be able to combine the capabilities of both purchasing and marketing data using these insights to help drive conversions, increase revenue, and reach more customers by directly connecting Mailchimp and Shopify.


More: Link


Free Headlines in your E-mail

Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.

Subscribe now

Keywords: ecommerce, Shopify, partnership, merchant, online shopping
Categories: Payments & Commerce | Ecommerce
Countries: World
This article is part of category

Payments & Commerce

::: more





Industry Events

Free Headlines ::: subscribe now
RSS ::: follow ThePaypers via RSS ::: connect
LinkedIn ::: connect with ThePaypers on LinkedIn ::: connect
Twitter ::: follow ThePaypers on Twitter ::: follow
Facebook ::: like ThePaypers on Facebook ::: like