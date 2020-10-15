|
ShipStation, Alibaba launch integration for B2B ecommerce merchants

Ecommerce shipping solution company ShipStation has launched an integration with Alibaba.

According to the press release, the launch of the integration makes ShipStation the first US-based shipping solution to officially integrate with Alibaba in merchants' fulfilment process. Orders will sync between the Alibaba.com marketplace and ShipStation to facilitate the overall shipping process.

Moreover, in 2019, ShipStation was a key launch partner when Alibaba opened the platform to US-based B2B sellers to list and sell products domestically and globally to their more than 10 million active business buyers. As part of the US seller launch, ShipStation joined Alibaba’s ecosystem of collaborators to provide business services to Alibaba customers.  Furthermore, in the next phase of the collaboration, sellers can utilise the ShipStation integration to more efficiently process, fulfill, and ship the orders that Alibaba generates.

Additionally, the two companies continue to provide resources that allow sellers to take advantage of new wholesale selling opportunities and efficient shipping with the long-term goal of creating the next generation of trade experiences. Key aspects of the partnership include cross-promotional marketing, match-making services, and audience development of the two companies’ brands and networks.


