Shippo launches Shippo for Platforms

Thursday 10 March 2022 14:44 CET | News

US-based multi-carrier shipping software for ecommerce platforms, Shippo, has announced its strategic partnership with Shopify, global provider of

The partnership aims to provide an end-to-end shipping solution and deliver best-in-class shipping rates to all Shopify merchants, directly through the Shopify platform. As part of the agreement, Shopify will leverage Shippo to expand Shopify’s shipping to selected European markets.

The integration will be possible through the launch of Shippo for Platforms, a new service that offers ecommerce platforms an integrated shipping solution through the Shippo API. By leveraging Shippo for Platforms, global ecommerce platforms like Shopify can offer their merchant clients an improved shipping experience, without requiring additional in-house programming or development expenses.

Ultimately, the solution is designed to minimise costs and maximise shipping efficiency throughout merchants. 


More: Link


Keywords: Shopify, partnership, product launch, delivery, ecommerce, ecommerce platform, merchants, API
Categories: Payments & Commerce | Ecommerce
Countries: World
