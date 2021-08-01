Shipping operator Maersk steers towards ecommerce by acquiring two niche platforms

According to the Maersk representatives, the two companies are meant to further accelerate their logistics growth particularly in ecommerce by adding technology and last mile delivery capabilities for their customers in the United States and Europe.
The company explained that, as a result of the pandemic, demand for shipping has surged since mid-2020 and especially since the end of the year, in particular from Asia to the US and Europe. The production, packaging, shipping, transportation, and last-mile delivery of products were upended by a sudden surge in consumer demand. On top of that, the mass migration to online channels has led to greater competition among retailers, and even greater expectations from customers.
