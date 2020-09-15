|
ShipperHQ, Adobe partner to enhance the online shipping experience at checkout for merchants

Tuesday 15 September 2020 12:29 CET | News

Shipping rate management solution for online retailers ShipperHQ has announced its enrollment as an Accelerate Partner in the Adobe Exchange Partner Program.

According to the press release, through this partnership, merchants will have access to ecommerce technology to handle the pre-purchase shipping experience. Once integrated with Adobe Commerce Cloud powered by Magento Commerce, retailers will have full control of their online checkout and will be able to tailor the shipping rates and delivery methods that appear to the precise buying scenario that is happening.

The expansion of this partnership comes after over a decade of collaboration between ShipperHQ and Magento Commerce, which was acquired by Adobe in 2018 and integrates with Adobe Experience Manager and other Experience Cloud solutions to power Adobe Commerce Cloud.

Furthermore, B2C and B2B merchants who use ShipperHQ with Adobe Commerce Cloud powered by Magento Commerce are enabled to:

  • configure a long-term shipping strategy, or make changes instantaneously;

  • streamline all shipping options and manage logistics providers in one place;

  • use shipping as a marketing tool and create rules-based on real-world logic;

  • be upfront to customers about when they can expect their order to arrive;

  • reduce friction and improve shipping margins through automation.


