ShipperHQ, Adobe partner to enhance the online shipping experience at checkout for merchants

According to the press release, through this partnership, merchants will have access to ecommerce technology to handle the pre-purchase shipping experience. Once integrated with Adobe Commerce Cloud powered by Magento Commerce, retailers will have full control of their online checkout and will be able to tailor the shipping rates and delivery methods that appear to the precise buying scenario that is happening.
The expansion of this partnership comes after over a decade of collaboration between ShipperHQ and Magento Commerce, which was acquired by Adobe in 2018 and integrates with Adobe Experience Manager and other Experience Cloud solutions to power Adobe Commerce Cloud.
Furthermore, B2C and B2B merchants who use ShipperHQ with Adobe Commerce Cloud powered by Magento Commerce are enabled to:
configure a long-term shipping strategy, or make changes instantaneously;
streamline all shipping options and manage logistics providers in one place;
use shipping as a marketing tool and create rules-based on real-world logic;
be upfront to customers about when they can expect their order to arrive;
reduce friction and improve shipping margins through automation.
Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.
Subscribe now
We welcome comments that add value to the discussion. We attempt to block comments that use offensive language or appear to be spam, and our editors frequently review the comments to ensure they are appropriate. If you see a comment that you believe is inappropriate to the discussion, you can bring it to our attention by using the report abuse links. As the comments are written and submitted by visitors of the Telecompaper website, they in no way represent the opinion of Telecompaper.
The Paypers is the Netherlands-based leading independent source of news and intelligence for professionals in the global payment community.
The Paypers provides a wide range of news and analysis products aimed at keeping the ecommerce, fintech, and payment professionals informed about latest developments in the industry.
tp:news
tp:research
tp:events
World Trade Center
F-Tower 3rd Floor
Strawinskylaan 381
1077 XX Amsterdam
The Netherlands
Telephone: +31 20 658 0652
© 2020 The Paypers BV. All rights reserved.
No part of this site can be reproduced without explicit permission of The Paypers(V2.7).
Privacy Policy
Cookie Statement
Terms and Conditions