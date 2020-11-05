|
|
|
|
|
|
Subscribe
News

Shift4 Payments acquires 3dcart ccommerce platform

Thursday 5 November 2020 14:57 CET | News

Shift4 Payments has announced the acquisition of 3dcart, a ecommerce platform serving over 14,000 businesses, to deliver a unified commerce solution to the company’s customers.

According to the press release, 3dcart is a multinational ecommerce platform serving businesses of all sizes in a wide range of industries. The company provides everything a business needs to build a secure ecommerce website and start selling products or services online. This includes an intuitive website builder, product and order management, customer marketing tools, and more. 

Customers can choose from a variety of professionally designed, industry-specific templates, all of which are mobile-friendly, SEO optimised, and highly customisable. Besides, the platform encompasses hundreds of features including social media marketing, SEO, and an expansive marketplace ecosystem of third-party developers, experts and affiliates.

Shift4 Payments is a provider of integrated payment processing and technology solutions, delivering a complete omnichannel ecosystem that extends beyond payments to include a wide range of commerce-enabling services. The company’s technologies help power over 350 software providers in numerous industries, including hospitality, retail, F&B, ecommerce, lodging, gaming, and many more. 


More: Link


Free Headlines in your E-mail

Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.

Subscribe now

Keywords: Shift4 Payments, acquisition, 3dcart, ecommerce, retail, marketplace
Categories: Payments & Commerce | Ecommerce
Countries: World
This article is part of category

Payments & Commerce

::: more





Industry Events

Free Headlines ::: subscribe now
RSS ::: follow ThePaypers via RSS ::: connect
LinkedIn ::: connect with ThePaypers on LinkedIn ::: connect
Twitter ::: follow ThePaypers on Twitter ::: follow
Facebook ::: like ThePaypers on Facebook ::: like