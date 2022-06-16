Subscribe
News

Settle secures USD 280 mln credit to support ecommerce brands

Friday 17 June 2022 13:53 CET | News

US-based payments startup Settle has raised USD 280 million in debt to expand support for emerging ecommerce businesses.

Settle explained that businesses need tools that provide them as much flexibility and support as possible in the face of increasing uncertainty.

The company is an all-in-one cashflow management solution tailored to the needs of growing ecommerce brands. By providing a suite of tools that allow for seamless bill pay and accounts payable management, Settle minimises the burden of monitoring when and where company dollars are spent, giving founders and small business owners more time to focus on their products and customers. 

Settle also provides flexible financing options to help smooth out the months-long gaps between inventory purchases and product sales. News of this deal comes on the heels of Settle’s USD 60 million series B raise, which was led by Ribbit Capital. 


More: Link


Keywords: ecommerce, funding, lending, cash management, growth markets
Categories: Payments & Commerce
Companies: Settle
Countries: World
Payments & Commerce

Settle

