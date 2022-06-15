Subscribe
Sendcloud and Mollie team up to augment paid returns

Wednesday 15 June 2022 14:49 CET | News

Netherlands-based shipping platform Sendcloud has partnered with payment service provider Mollie to simply the paid returns process.

Sendcloud claims that returns are one of the biggest deal breakers in ecommerce, with 48% of European consumers reporting that returning is a big hassle for them. At the same time, many merchants aim to process returns more efficiently or to cut costs and reduce the carbon footprint of return flows. While implementing a return fee may help to cut costs and improve sustainability, having to deduct a return fee manually every time you process a refund can be a burden.

In partnership with Mollie, Sendcloud has now launched Paid Returns. Merchants using Sendcloud’s Return Portal can enable payment for returns to process return fees in the return portal via Mollie. The feature allows merchants to automatically charge customers for the price of their return label while offering a smooth return process at the same time.

Merchants integrated with Sendcloud can add the Return Portal to their online stores to offer a smooth return experience. Once enabled, merchants can activate Paid Returns by connecting their Mollie account with Sendcloud. Merchants can use smart ‘return rules’ to manage who will be charged for returns.

For shoppers, once activated, they can create a return using the Sendcloud Return Portal. After entering a return, shoppers will be redirected to the payment page where they can select their preferred payment method. A return shipping label will become available for download once the payment is accepted.


More: Link


