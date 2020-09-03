Sections
News

Second-hand luxury marketplaces EnterOffer launches in Australia

Thursday 3 September 2020 15:24 CET | News

A new online marketplace focusing on facilitating customer-to-customer second-hand luxury sales, EnterOffer, has launched in Australia.

The site allows Australians to list a given luxury product for a price they are prepared to accept, and for potential buyers to then make offers as to what they are prepared to spend. When the two parties can come to an agreement, a purchase can be made.

The concept comes from social media buy-and-sell groups, according to chief executive Angus Scutt, which have been incredibly busy during Covid-19. EnterOffer, however, will keep all offers pubic on an item listing, allowing potential sellers to see how a similar item to their own sold and to discover potential buyers.

The business was founded in 2017, and has primarily acted to create e-commerce solutions for other online stores. However, with the second hand goods industry pegged to reach USD 36 billion of value in 2021 according to Boston Consulting Group, EnterOffer wanted to enter the fray.


Keywords: EnterOffer, luxury second hand marketplace, marketplace, ecommerce, Australia, online shopping, online marketplace
Categories: Payments & Commerce | Ecommerce
Countries: Australia
