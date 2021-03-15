Scala launches Click & Collect campaign

Click & Collect offers more customer service through delivery directly to the customer, sales around the clock with less staff, and direct information to the customer's smartphone. Click & Collect is particularly suitable for everyday goods. Furthermore, Click & Collect intervenes in the operations of retailers by digitally reorganising the supply chain and inventory control.
Scala is advising enterprises to design easily understandable applications and displays to make consumers feel informed and in charge while using Click & Collect. Scala's mission is to provide retailers with insight and guidance on point-of-sale contact and new customer service management in order to improve retail in the long run.
