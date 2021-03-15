|
|
|
|
|
|
Subscribe
News

Scala launches Click & Collect campaign

Tuesday 16 March 2021 14:29 CET | News

Global digital signage solutions company Scala has announced a Click & Collect information campaign to strengthen trade.

Click & Collect offers more customer service through delivery directly to the customer, sales around the clock with less staff, and direct information to the customer's smartphone. Click & Collect is particularly suitable for everyday goods. Furthermore, Click & Collect intervenes in the operations of retailers by digitally reorganising the supply chain and inventory control.

Scala is advising enterprises to design easily understandable applications and displays to make consumers feel informed and in charge while using Click & Collect. Scala's mission is to provide retailers with insight and guidance on point-of-sale contact and new customer service management in order to improve retail in the long run.


More: Link


Free Headlines in your E-mail

Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.

Subscribe now

Keywords: customer experience, POS, trade finance, supply chain finance
Categories: Payments & Commerce | Ecommerce
Countries: World
This article is part of category

Payments & Commerce

::: more





Industry Events

Free Headlines ::: subscribe now
RSS ::: follow ThePaypers via RSS ::: connect
LinkedIn ::: connect with ThePaypers on LinkedIn ::: connect
Twitter ::: follow ThePaypers on Twitter ::: follow
Facebook ::: like ThePaypers on Facebook ::: like