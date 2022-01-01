Santander Bank launches its own BNPL service, Zinia

Spain-based bank Santander has announced its in-house developed BNPL solution, Zinia, will be available across the bank’s markets starting in 2022.
Zinia was already launched in Germany in 2021 and counts for over two million customers, which sets Santander as a reputed player in the Buy Now, Pay Later European market. The BNPL platform will first become operational in the Netherlands, where the bank already supports 19 million customers through 63,000 merchants.
Zinia aims to simplify customers’ shopping experience by offering them the opportunity to pay in interest-free installments, either online or through one of the bank’s physical points of sale. The platform uses artificial intelligence-based credit assessment technology developed by Santander’s digital bank, Openbank and represents the bank’s first project developed by Santander Digital Consumer Bank.
Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.
Subscribe now
We welcome comments that add value to the discussion. We attempt to block comments that use offensive language or appear to be spam, and our editors frequently review the comments to ensure they are appropriate. If you see a comment that you believe is inappropriate to the discussion, you can bring it to our attention by using the report abuse links. As the comments are written and submitted by visitors of the The Paypers website, they in no way represent the opinion of The Paypers.
The Paypers is the Netherlands-based leading independent source of news and intelligence for professionals in the global payment community.
The Paypers provides a wide range of news and analysis products aimed at keeping the ecommerce, fintech, and payment professionals informed about latest developments in the industry.
tp:news
tp:research
tp:events
The Paypers
Prinsengracht 777e
1017 JZ Amsterdam
The Netherlands
Telephone: +31 20 658 0652
© 2022 The Paypers BV. All rights reserved.
No part of this site can be reproduced without explicit permission of The Paypers(V2.7).
Privacy Policy
Cookie Statement
Terms and Conditions