|
|
|
|
|
|
Subscribe
News

Santander Bank launches its own BNPL service, Zinia

Wednesday 26 January 2022 15:18 CET | News

Spain-based bank Santander has announced its in-house developed BNPL solution, Zinia, will be available across the bank’s markets starting in 2022.

Zinia was already launched in Germany in 2021 and counts for over two million customers, which sets Santander as a reputed player in the Buy Now, Pay Later European market. The BNPL platform will first become operational in the Netherlands, where the bank already supports 19 million customers through 63,000 merchants. 

Zinia aims to simplify customers’ shopping experience by offering them the opportunity to pay in interest-free installments, either online or through one of the bank’s physical points of sale. The platform uses artificial intelligence-based credit assessment technology developed by Santander’s digital bank, Openbank and represents the bank’s first project developed by Santander Digital Consumer Bank.


More: Link


Free Headlines in your E-mail

Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.

Subscribe now

Keywords: Santander, BNPL, product launch, ecommerce, instalment payments, online banking
Categories: Payments & Commerce | Ecommerce
Countries: World
This article is part of category

Payments & Commerce

::: more





Free Headlines ::: subscribe now
RSS ::: follow ThePaypers via RSS ::: connect
LinkedIn ::: connect with ThePaypers on LinkedIn ::: connect
Twitter ::: follow ThePaypers on Twitter ::: follow
Facebook ::: like ThePaypers on Facebook ::: like