News

Salesforce to acquire Canada-based ecommerce startup Mobify

Wednesday 9 September 2020 13:18 CET | News

Canada-based ecommerce software startup Mobify has signed a definitive agreement to be acquired by customer relationship management software company Salesforce.

According to BetaKit, Mobify's mission is to help brands customise their ecommerce experiences and deliver shopping experiences across any channel. Recently it was reported that the company will provide its solution to Salesforce Commerce Cloud. However, Mobify declined to disclose to details on what will happen to its operations and when the deal is expected to close.

The company was founded in 2007, and created a platform for headless commerce, an approach that separates an ecommerce platform’s front-end design from the back-end infrastructure. Therefore, Mobify’s platform works on top of its clients’ existing systems with APIs, and offers built-in infrastructure to host, secure, integrate, and scale a storefront.

Furthermore, the company has customers such as Under Armour and Shiseido, while some of its investors include Acton Capital, BDC Capital, Plaza Ventures, and Vistara Capital Partners, BetaKit stated.


