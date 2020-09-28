|
|
|
|
|
|
Salesforce, Stripe transforming the customer engagement through Digital 360

Monday 28 September 2020 14:10 CET | News

Salesforce has launched Digital 360, bringing together new innovations in the Salesforce Customer 360 platform to help digital leaders transform their customer engagement.

According to the press release, the new offerings for Digital 360 include Customer 360 Audiences (a customer data platform for marketers to unify, segment, and activate all of their customer data), Commerce Cloud Payments (a payment solution powered by Stripe), and Experience Cloud to build CRM-powered digital experiences.

Salesforce Commerce Cloud, enables companies to facilitate commerce experiences for buyers across all digital channels – mobile, social, web, and store. In partnership with Stripe,  Salesforce is launching its Commerce Cloud Payments solution, enabling brands to embed payments into their sites with clicks, not code. Now companies can launch commerce sites to get to market faster and boost conversion rates. Commerce Cloud Payments delivers a fast and flexible  checkout experiences that support credit cards, mobile wallets such as Apple Pay and Google Pay, and non-card methods such as SEPA, iDEAL, and Bancontact, all with integrated fraud protection.

Furthermore, the Digital 360 collection page on Salesforce AppExchange, the enterprise cloud marketplace, gives customers access to consulting services from industry experts Accenture Interactive, Deloitte Digital, Dentsu, Publicis Sapient, and WPP. It also includes custom apps from Salesforce ISV partners including CloudSense, Coveo, Sitecore, Upland Software, and Zenkraft that provide functionalities for enhanced customer experiences such as one-click shipping and tracking, AI-powered search and product recommendations, and more.

Additionally, content on Digital 360 Trailhead provides on-demand learning to help teams skill up for the all digital world, including how to optimise digital advertising, online storefronts and more.Salesforce's strategic partnership with Google provides marketing, commerce, and cloud platform tools that help brands create a more personalised experience for customers. 


Keywords: Salesforc, Digital 360, Stripe, ecommerce, Commerce Cloud Payments
Categories: Payments & Commerce | Ecommerce
Countries: World
