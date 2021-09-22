|
Roku and Shopify partner to increase access to CTV ad campaigns

Wednesday 22 September 2021 14:07 CET | News

US-based entertainment company, Roku, has launched an app that allows Shopify sellers to develop and purchase TV ad campaigns.

Ads from Shopify merchants will be slotted into 15- and 30-second spots primarily within The Roku Channel content.

Roku is marketing this offering aimed at small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs), and the competition for SMB dollars within the CTV ad space is not exactly intense. This move comes amid Roku’s recent push to improve its own measurement capabilities.


