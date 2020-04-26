Sections
News

Reliance, Facebook test grocery shopping via JioMart on WhatsApp

Monday 27 April 2020 15:45 CET | News

Indian-based ecommerce venture JioMart has initiated tests for an ‘ordering system’ on WhatsApp to be used for grocery shopping.

According to TechCrunch, this initiative follows the collaboration between Facebook and the India-based telecom company Reliance. Consequently, users in Navi Mumbai, Thane and Kalyan, three sub-urban areas of Mumbai, can now use JioMart’s WhatsApp business account for grocery shopping. They can initiate an order by texting ‘Hi’ to +91-8850008000, which prompts a link that opens a mini store on the browser. This, in turn, allows them to browse through a range of grocery products. 

Once an order has been placed, which currently does not include an online payment method, JioMart automatically assigns a neighbourhood store and sends an invoice through WhatsApp. 

Although official sources confirmed the move, the ordering system is currently at the pilot stage, TechCrunch reports. Overall, more than 1,200 neighbourhood stores are engaging in the pilot programme.

More: Link


Keywords: Reliance, Facebook, JioMart, WhatsApp, ecommerce, pilot programme, India
Categories: Payments & Commerce | Ecommerce
Countries: India
Payments & Commerce

