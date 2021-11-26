RedTrack announce integration with Shopify

Once the RedTrack app is connected to a Shopify store, it can help track a website’s traffic and attributes the purchases to the campaigns and channels they originate from. The new integration aims to solve one of the biggest problems of ecommerce merchants: matching the data between Facebook and Shopify to ensure optimisation.
Using the Shopify x RedTrack app, online merchants will benefit from accurate attribution reports, no-code setups, sales data sent back to advertising channels for enhanced optimisation, and others.
The more social media platforms a shop owner uses (from Instagram to Facebook, TikTok, affiliates), the more data RedTrack will collect and attribute each dollar spent on advertising campaigns to the exact revenue generated by shopping.
