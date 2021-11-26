|
RedTrack announce integration with Shopify

Monday 6 December 2021

SaaS solution and ad tracking company RedTrack has announced the release of its private Shopify app to help online merchants find which campaigns turn visitors into purchases.

Once the RedTrack app is connected to a Shopify store, it can help track a website’s traffic and attributes the purchases to the campaigns and channels they originate from. The new integration aims to solve one of the biggest problems of ecommerce merchants: matching the data between Facebook and Shopify to ensure optimisation.

Using the Shopify x RedTrack app, online merchants will benefit from accurate attribution reports, no-code setups, sales data sent back to advertising channels for enhanced optimisation, and others. 

The more social media platforms a shop owner uses (from Instagram to Facebook, TikTok, affiliates), the more data RedTrack will collect and attribute each dollar spent on advertising campaigns to the exact revenue generated by shopping. 


