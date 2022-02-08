|
News

Razorpay acquires fintech startup Curlec

Tuesday 8 February 2022 10:35 CET | News

Razorpay has announced its international expansion with the acquisition of Malaysia-based fintech startup Curlec.

The India-based fintech said that with acquiring Curlec, it will further unveil new expansion channels for online businesses based in India and Malaysia. According to the press release, ecommerce is increasing in Malaysia with an estimated market size of USD 21 billion in 2021 and is poised to grow further to over USD 35 billion by 2025.

Curlec builds technology solutions on top of existing payments infrastructure, to make it easier for companies of all sizes to collect recurring payments and take control of their cash flows. This marks Razorpay's fourth acquisition overall, and its first in the international market, and serves over eight million businesses including Facebook, Ola, Zomato, Swiggy, Cred, and achieved USD 60 billion total payment volume as of December 2021, according to the company.


More: Link


