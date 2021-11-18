Rapyd, nate partner to expand ecommerce reach and offerings globally

Rapyd will provide the payment stack and global infrastructure supported by their Collect, Disburse and Wallet platforms, enabling nate to develop additional services, deploy their BNPL capabilities and expand internationally.
Digital commerce accounted for nearly 24% of all retail sales in the first half of 2021 with consumers continuing to embrace online shopping according to industry research from DigitalCommerce3601. nate removes the friction from the online buying process by leveraging artificial intelligence and machine learning to support an invisible checkout experience. A consumer simply sends a product they wish to purchase, and the app fills out payment and shipping information while the customer stays in the shopping flow.
By partnering with Rapyd, nate can grow globally with consumers in more than 100 countries and will be able to eventually checkout with up to 900 different local payment methods including local debit cards, ewallets, bank transfers and even cash.
Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.
Subscribe now
We welcome comments that add value to the discussion. We attempt to block comments that use offensive language or appear to be spam, and our editors frequently review the comments to ensure they are appropriate. If you see a comment that you believe is inappropriate to the discussion, you can bring it to our attention by using the report abuse links. As the comments are written and submitted by visitors of the The Paypers website, they in no way represent the opinion of The Paypers.
The Paypers is the Netherlands-based leading independent source of news and intelligence for professionals in the global payment community.
The Paypers provides a wide range of news and analysis products aimed at keeping the ecommerce, fintech, and payment professionals informed about latest developments in the industry.
tp:news
tp:research
tp:events
The Paypers
Prinsengracht 777e
1017 JZ Amsterdam
The Netherlands
Telephone: +31 20 658 0652
© 2021 The Paypers BV. All rights reserved.
No part of this site can be reproduced without explicit permission of The Paypers(V2.7).
Privacy Policy
Cookie Statement
Terms and Conditions