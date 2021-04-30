|
Ranosys partners Atome to provide 'buy now pay later' solutions

Friday 30 April 2021 12:56 CET | News

Singapore-based software company Ranosys has announced its partnership with Hong Kong-based BNPL platform Atome.

The aim of the partnership is for Ranosys to expand buy now pay later acceptance across online and offline merchant checkouts across Asia, according to the press release. With this partnership, Ranosys aims to add another feather to its cap of existing offerings with the inclusion of a flexible payment option that integrates with its ecommerce solutions.

Atome has developed its buy now pay later brand since its launch in December 2019. Atome partners over 3,000 online and offline retailers in nine markets (Singapore, Indonesia, Malaysia, Hong Kong, Thailand, Philippines, Taiwan, Vietnam and mainland China). Key merchant partners include Sephora, Zalora, Agoda, SHEIN, ZARA, Marks & Spencer, Charles & Keith, Aldo, Furla and Pandora in verticals such as beauty, fashion, travel, homeware and lifestyle.




