Radial taps Adyen to integrate payments

Wednesday 25 May 2022 14:09 CET | News

Netherlands-based Adyen has announced that fintech Radial will use Adyen for Platforms to streamline and consolidate payment offerings in US and Canada.

Radial works with ecommerce brands to deliver Enterprise-grade ecommerce experiences. Their selection of Adyen shows that Adyen for Platforms can be used to deliver deep payments capabilities for different use cases. By continuing to focus on bundling all aspects of business into one platform, including payments powered by Adyen, Radial aims to augment customer experience. 

Comment on the partnership, officials from Radial stated that Adyen has helped them integrate with and support more payment types. They've also seen an authorisation lift between the move to Adyen and other changes they implemented. By leveraging Adyen's features and integrating them into their product, Radial is able to create a more holistic offering for its clients.

Adyen for Platforms offers a global payment solution that enables platform business models to integrate payments into their offering without the added operational complexity or resource constraints. Platforms can leverage its unified commerce solution to expand, manage risk, track results, and gather customer insights across all touchpoints, from one integration.

Keywords: Adyen, ecommerce, partnership, risk management, data aggregation
Categories: Payments & Commerce
Companies: Adyen, Radial
Countries: Canada, United States
