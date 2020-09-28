|
PPRO integrates with DOKU and OVO to expand offering to Indonesia

Monday 28 September 2020

UK-based local payments platform PPRO has announced its entrance into the Indonesian market, integrating with DOKU and OVO ecommerce payment methods.

PPRO’s strategic integrations will enable their international payment customers and merchants to boost their revenue from Indonesian consumers, as the combined reach of both DOKU and OVO is high in the market. They are each considered among the top e-wallet apps in Indonesia, where credit card penetration is less than 5 percent of the population. To support the diversity of payment preferences in Indonesia, PPRO’s integrations feature a total of four payment types: e-wallet, internet banking, bank transfers, and cash for consumers who prefer to pay at ATM and convenience stores.

The Indonesian payments ecosystem join local payment methods such as Alipay, WeChat Pay, GrabPay, Bancontact, iDEAL, BLIK, Boleto Bancario.

PPRO provides partners with the ability to accept locally preferred payment methods like e-wallets, bank transfers, cash, and local cards in more than 175 countries. PPRO’s platform covers processing, collecting, reconciling, reporting, and settling funds.


