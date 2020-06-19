Postpay launches new products across partner retailers in the United Arab Emirates

According to the press release, the new offering allows shoppers to pay for products in instalments with zero interest and zero transaction fees. Therefore, Postpay has launched the following payment options:
Pay in Two – In response to emerging generations’ demand for short-term instalment products, Postpay has launched ‘Pay in Two – Pay half today and half next month’, an offering that’s appealing for retailers with lower AOVs (Average Order Values) such as fashion brands.
Pay in Four – An extension of Postpay’s original solution that provides four instalments repaid every two weeks (or repaid every month, available at select retailers).
Pay Now – In response to the uptake in online shopping Postpay has rolled out a ‘Pay Now’ credit/debit card processor with an added benefit for customers who have used Postpay before, enabling them to pay in ‘One Click’ at these retailers.
To use the new offering, customers who shop at Postpay’s partner online stores can simply select Postpay at checkout – only first-time users should sign up – enter their details, and get instant approval decision, without the need of uploading any documents.
