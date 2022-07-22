Pivotree partners with Spryker to offer Commerce-as-a-Service

Pivotree’s oficials stted that their partnership is focused on supporting our B2B customers who have complex ecosystems and requirements, and with Spryker's platform flexibility and composability along with its engineering capabilities, they will enable our customers to accelerate their digital transformation at any point in their journey.
B2B enterprises often deal with sophisticated transactions and complex business challenges, as per the press release. Together, Pivotree and Spryker are able to offer capabilities purpose-built to tackle these challenges.
Pivotree's portfolio of digital products, managed and professional services help provide B2B2C digital businesses with true end-to-end service to manage complex digital commerce platforms, along with ongoing support from strategic planning through product selection, deployment, and hosting, to data and supply chain management.
This partnership will offer a composable commerce solution that enables enterprises to shorten time to value and lower the total-cost-of-ownership. Spryker's composable platform, which is specifically designed for sophisticated transactional businesses, and Pivotree's Commerce-as-a-Service benefits will enable enterprises to future-proof their business, adapt in an ever-changing market, and continue their journey to a frictionless commerce future.
