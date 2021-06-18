|
|
|
|
|
|
Subscribe
News

Pintrest users in Australia can now make purchases directly from the site

Friday 18 June 2021 14:27 CET | News

Pinterest has announced that users in Australia can now make purchases directly from pins, from search, or through its Lens camera search functionality.

In addition, the system now also allows customers to create a shopping list, and enables publishers and influencers to create ‘Shopping spotlights’ which showcase recommendations and trends to customers.

Retailers and brands can now be ‘verified’ by Pinterest, which will allow for increased distribution within high-intent shopping experiences, as well as additional metrics. Furthermore, their profiles can be set up to act as storefronts.

A spokesperson from Pintrest informed that the company’s intention is to enable users to purchase any item they see on the site, or to receive personalised recommendations for similar items.


More: Link


Free Headlines in your E-mail

Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.

Subscribe now

Keywords: online payments, online shopping, ecommerce
Categories: Payments & Commerce | Ecommerce
Countries: Australia
This article is part of category

Payments & Commerce

::: more





Industry Events

Free Headlines ::: subscribe now
RSS ::: follow ThePaypers via RSS ::: connect
LinkedIn ::: connect with ThePaypers on LinkedIn ::: connect
Twitter ::: follow ThePaypers on Twitter ::: follow
Facebook ::: like ThePaypers on Facebook ::: like