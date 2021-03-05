Pine Labs, Mastercard partner to expand BNPL offering in Southeast Asia

The partnership will enable the rollout of the BNPL offering into focus markets in the region.
Furthermore, the company announced that the Qwikcilver Stored Value technology platform, operated by its subsidiary, is now the preferred gift card suite, adopted by organisations and networks in Singapore, Indonesia, and Malaysia. Some of the enterprises, networks, and brands that have deployed the technology suite include Lazada, CapitaLand, Frasers Group, and PT. Mitra Adiperkasa (MAP Group), amongst others.
Pine Labs serves large, mid-sized, and small merchants across Asia and the Middle East. The company’s cloud-based platform enables it to offer a range of payment acceptance and merchant commerce solutions, including enterprise automation systems such as inventory management and customer relationship management.
Qwikcilver is an end-to-end service provider in the pre-paid, gift card space, serving the retail and service industries in India, the Middle East, Southeast Asia, and more recently, having entered the Australia and New Zealand region.
