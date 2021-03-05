|
|
|
|
|
|
Subscribe
News

Pine Labs, Mastercard partner to expand BNPL offering in Southeast Asia

Friday 5 March 2021 13:03 CET | News

Pine Labs has partnered with Mastercard to expand its buy-now-pay-later (BNPL) offering into Southeast Asia.

The partnership will enable the rollout of the BNPL offering into focus markets in the region.

Furthermore, the company announced that the Qwikcilver Stored Value technology platform, operated by its subsidiary, is now the preferred gift card suite, adopted by organisations and networks in Singapore, Indonesia, and Malaysia. Some of the enterprises, networks, and brands that have deployed the technology suite include Lazada, CapitaLand, Frasers Group, and PT. Mitra Adiperkasa (MAP Group), amongst others.

Pine Labs serves large, mid-sized, and small merchants across Asia and the Middle East. The company’s cloud-based platform enables it to offer a range of payment acceptance and merchant commerce solutions, including enterprise automation systems such as inventory management and customer relationship management.

Qwikcilver is an end-to-end service provider in the pre-paid, gift card space, serving the retail and service industries in India, the Middle East, Southeast Asia, and more recently, having entered the Australia and New Zealand region.


More: Link


Free Headlines in your E-mail

Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.

Subscribe now

Keywords: Pine Labs, Mastercard, partnership, BNPL
Categories: Payments & Commerce | Ecommerce
Countries: Asia
This article is part of category

Payments & Commerce

::: more





Industry Events

Free Headlines ::: subscribe now
RSS ::: follow ThePaypers via RSS ::: connect
LinkedIn ::: connect with ThePaypers on LinkedIn ::: connect
Twitter ::: follow ThePaypers on Twitter ::: follow
Facebook ::: like ThePaypers on Facebook ::: like