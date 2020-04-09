Pick n Pay introduces 'Scan & Pay' technology at all till points in South Africa

Pick n Pay has introduced ‘Scan & Pay’ technology at all till points nationwide to allow customers to go completely contactless when paying for their shop.
Pick n Pay was the first major retailer in South Africa to introduce contactless ‘Tap & Go’ card payments, and they have now enhanced their payment devices to offer QR payments through Masterpass.
Masterpass lets customers securely download a free digital wallet from any of the major South African banks to their mobile phone. Customers can then safely and simply pay for their purchase by scanning the QR code at the till from the Masterpass app and entering their bank PIN on their phone. This means that customers and cashiers don’t have to exchange a bank card and the payment pin pad is avoided. Customers will also be able to use Snapscan and Zapper.
For a completely cardless experience at till points, customers are also encouraged to use Smart Shopper’s cardless swipe option by scanning the QR code from the PnP mobile app. All till points will continue to accept cash and Smart Shopper cards, and hand sanitiser is available for all cashiers and customers at till points.
Pick n Pay has launched an online scheduled grocery delivery service that enables customers to set up an automatic weekly or monthly delivery of items they buy regularly.
