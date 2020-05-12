Sections
News

PepsiCo launches new ecommerce shops PantryShop.com, Snacks.com

Tuesday 12 May 2020 14:35 CET | News

US-based multinational food, snack, and beverage company PepsiCo has announced the launch of two new DTC offerings to meet increased demand amid pandemic.

According to Packaging World, PepsiCo announced the launch of PantryShop.com and Snacks.com, two direct-to-consumer websites meant to enable shoppers to order products from home. Therefore, PantryShop.com allows consumers to order specialized, curated ‘pantry kits’, priced at USD 29.95 and USD 49.95 with free shipping included, while Snacks.com offers a selection of over 100 snack products and free shipping for orders over USD 15.

Moreover, consumers can ship products as gifts to friends and family via both platforms, with an arrival rate of two business days, PepsiCo’s officials concluded.

More: Link


Keywords: PepsiCo, launch, ecommerce, PantryShop.com, Snacks.com, US, DTC
Categories: Payments & Commerce | Ecommerce
Countries: United States
