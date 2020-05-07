Sections
News

Paytronix secures USD 10 mln investment

Wednesday 29 April 2020 13:30 CET | News

US-based SaaS provider Paytronix Systems has announced that it has secured an additional USD 10 million in funding.

The funding is designed to ensure that Paytronix is on sound financial footing and will continue to provide its restaurant, convenience store, grocery, and retail clients with the communications tools necessary during this unprecedented COVID-19 pandemic.

The restaurant market has been hit particularly hard by this crisis, with nearly two thirds of restaurant workers laid off and sales dropping as much as 90% in some states. A Paytronix examination of its customer data shows a levelling off within the industry and even a recent upward trend, with the hospitality market finding a baseline from which to grow.

To meet the current QSR needs, Paytronix has recently rolled out several technology updates and innovations:

  • Rapid-Launch Order & Delivery enables restaurants to get an online-ordering-and-delivery model up and running within two weeks;
  • Touchless payments and loyalty tie NFC payments to loyalty programs with a single tap and are part of the company’s  integrations with Google Wallet and Apple Pay;
  • New scoring helps brands identify the guests most likely to take advantage of new offerings;
  • Additional Order & Delivery features like curbside pickup, group ordering, and POS integrations offer clients more options for customizing and deploying their own programs.

More: Link


Keywords: Paytronix Systems, SaaS, funding, investment, restaurant market, COVID19, pandemic, hospitality market
Categories: Payments & Commerce | Ecommerce
Countries: United States
