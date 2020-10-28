|
|
|
|
|
|
News

Paytm to deploy 1 million IoT devices at merchant counters

Wednesday 28 October 2020 14:11 CET | News

India-based fintech Paytm has announced the deployment of one million Paytm Soundbox devices by the end of the 2021 fiscal year.

Paytm Soundbox is an IoT product that provides merchants instant voice confirmation, allowing them to keep a check on payments. The confirmation is available in several different languages.

According to business-standard.com, the device comes with Paytm’s ‘All-in-QR’, enabling merchants to accept payments directly into their bank account. As soon as a transaction is completed, the Soundbox confirms the total amount received against a purchase. The device comes with a SIM card and can operate without a wi-fi connection.

Other IoT devices offered by the company include ‘all-in-one POS’, ‘all-in-one QR code’, the Paytm for Business App, and Business Khata.


Keywords: Paytm, India, Paytm Soundbox, IoT, QR codes, merchants
Categories: Payments & Commerce | Ecommerce
Countries: India
