Paysign partners with EvoShare to develop rewards programme

Monday 19 December 2022 14:38 CET | News

US-based provider of prepaid card programme Paysign has partnered with EvoShare to offer more rewards and savings opportunities to their clients and cardholders.

This partnership will allow Paysign to provide additional cashback rewards to their clients through their Pays Cashback Rewards programme. The customers can also take advantage of the new features added through this partnership and earn more cashback at newly added hotels, theme parks, retailers, car rentals, as well as from local restaurants. 

Currently, EvoShare’s proprietary system gives back a certain percentage of the money spent to the Paysign Pays Cashback Rewards customers in their preferred account. This applies to approximately 10000 partnered local restaurants and online stores, as well as 850000 hotels worldwide. 

Furthermore, the other additional feature includes a browser extension that can be downloaded to instantly notify the customer of the available cash back offers while they browse online. 

The integrated rewards programme can be found by all the Paysign cardholders, as they can use it for free. This solution allows the company’s clients to start utilizing and take advantage of the new features and benefits. The customers will shop and dine as they did before, and the cash back earning will be automatically deposited into their Paysign debit card. 

 

Paysign and its Pays Cashback Rewards programme

Paysign is a provider of prepaid card programmes, digital banking services, patient affordability offerings, and integrated payment processing created for customers, merchants, businesses, and government institutions. 

The company was created in 2001 and currently has its head office in Nevada, US. It offers customised payment solutions and has end-to-end technologies that enable secure digital financial services and facilitates the distribution of funds for donor compensation, payroll, customer incentives, per diem, rebates, and other types of exchanges. 

The Paysign Rewards programme is available currently in 61000 stores and restaurant locations across the US. The members can earn an average of 5% cashback on their purchases.

EvoShare’s rewards management infrastructure

EvoShare is an American cashback savings infrastructure that offers its customers the possibility to earn on everyday spending, and automatically apply the cashback towards an existing IRA, HAS, Emergency Saving Account, 529 College Savings plan, Cryptocurrency Account, Brokerage Account, or to help pay off student loan debt or a mortgage account. 

The infrastructure has a browser extension and a mobile application, where the customers can check for offers both for online and local stores. Following its partnership with Paysign, it will offer new features and possibilities for both customers who have long-term financial goals, but also for the ones that want to save money with their everyday purchases.


