Paysign partners with EvoShare to develop rewards programme

This partnership will allow Paysign to provide additional cashback rewards to their clients through their Pays Cashback Rewards programme. The customers can also take advantage of the new features added through this partnership and earn more cashback at newly added hotels, theme parks, retailers, car rentals, as well as from local restaurants.
Currently, EvoShare’s proprietary system gives back a certain percentage of the money spent to the Paysign Pays Cashback Rewards customers in their preferred account. This applies to approximately 10000 partnered local restaurants and online stores, as well as 850000 hotels worldwide.
Furthermore, the other additional feature includes a browser extension that can be downloaded to instantly notify the customer of the available cash back offers while they browse online.
The integrated rewards programme can be found by all the Paysign cardholders, as they can use it for free. This solution allows the company’s clients to start utilizing and take advantage of the new features and benefits. The customers will shop and dine as they did before, and the cash back earning will be automatically deposited into their Paysign debit card.
Paysign is a provider of prepaid card programmes, digital banking services, patient affordability offerings, and integrated payment processing created for customers, merchants, businesses, and government institutions.
The company was created in 2001 and currently has its head office in Nevada, US. It offers customised payment solutions and has end-to-end technologies that enable secure digital financial services and facilitates the distribution of funds for donor compensation, payroll, customer incentives, per diem, rebates, and other types of exchanges.
The Paysign Rewards programme is available currently in 61000 stores and restaurant locations across the US. The members can earn an average of 5% cashback on their purchases.
EvoShare is an American cashback savings infrastructure that offers its customers the possibility to earn on everyday spending, and automatically apply the cashback towards an existing IRA, HAS, Emergency Saving Account, 529 College Savings plan, Cryptocurrency Account, Brokerage Account, or to help pay off student loan debt or a mortgage account.
The infrastructure has a browser extension and a mobile application, where the customers can check for offers both for online and local stores. Following its partnership with Paysign, it will offer new features and possibilities for both customers who have long-term financial goals, but also for the ones that want to save money with their everyday purchases.
Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.
Subscribe now
We welcome comments that add value to the discussion. We attempt to block comments that use offensive language or appear to be spam, and our editors frequently review the comments to ensure they are appropriate. If you see a comment that you believe is inappropriate to the discussion, you can bring it to our attention by using the report abuse links. As the comments are written and submitted by visitors of the The Paypers website, they in no way represent the opinion of The Paypers.
The Paypers is the Netherlands-based leading independent source of news and intelligence for professionals in the global payment community.
The Paypers provides a wide range of news and analysis products aimed at keeping the ecommerce, fintech, and payment professionals informed about latest developments in the industry.
tp:news
tp:research
tp:events
The Paypers
Prinsengracht 777e
1017 JZ Amsterdam
The Netherlands
Telephone: +31 20 658 0652
© 2022 The Paypers BV. All rights reserved.
No part of this site can be reproduced without explicit permission of The Paypers(V2.7).
Privacy Policy
Cookie Statement
Terms and Conditions