News

PayPro Global launches CRM and ecommerce bridge tool for Slimware Utilities

Wednesday 1 July 2020 13:21 CET | News

Canada-based ecommerce solutions provider PayPro Global has launched Salesforce connector between online purchasing and customer relationship management. 

 

The new tool is being implemented first by Slimware Utilities is able to integrate ecommerce and Salesforce CRM by connecting online purchasing data with customer relationship management. With a real-time, single view of the customer within the Salesforce Platform, the Slimware Utilities team is now able to create connected experiences with customers across all touchpoints. PayPro Global ‘s Salesforce connector enables Slimware Utilities to embed real-time purchasing information from their website into Salesforce.

PayPro Global provides software, SaaS and digital goods companies with ecommerce solutions to better facilitate their global market expansions. 


Payments & Commerce

